The Memphis Tigers (6-2) meet a fellow AAC opponent when they host the South Florida Bulls (4-4) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.

Offensively, Memphis has been a top-25 unit, ranking 15th-best in the FBS by putting up 36.8 points per game. The Tigers rank 63rd on defense (25.1 points allowed per game). South Florida has not been getting things done defensively, ranking 11th-worst with 444.1 total yards allowed per game. It has been more productive offensively, regstering 437.5 total yards per contest (33rd-ranked).

South Florida vs. Memphis Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Memphis, Florida

Memphis, Florida Venue: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium

South Florida vs. Memphis Key Statistics

South Florida Memphis 437.5 (42nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 439.1 (41st) 444.1 (115th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 398.6 (82nd) 190.9 (25th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 164.8 (55th) 246.6 (54th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 274.4 (33rd) 13 (86th) Turnovers (Rank) 9 (32nd) 13 (37th) Takeaways (Rank) 13 (37th)

South Florida Stats Leaders

Byrum Brown has thrown for 1,865 yards (233.1 ypg) to lead South Florida, completing 61% of his passes and collecting 12 touchdown passes and six interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 573 yards (71.6 ypg) on 130 carries with eight touchdowns.

Nay'Quan Wright has rushed 116 times for 590 yards, with five touchdowns.

Sean Atkins leads his team with 550 receiving yards on 51 receptions with three touchdowns.

Naiem Simmons has put up a 457-yard season so far with three touchdowns. He's caught 28 passes on 50 targets.

Khafre Brown's 27 targets have resulted in 15 catches for 273 yards and two touchdowns.

Memphis Stats Leaders

Seth Henigan has thrown for 2,186 yards (273.3 ypg) to lead Memphis, completing 67.5% of his passes and recording 16 touchdown passes compared to seven interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 179 rushing yards on 67 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Blake Watson has carried the ball 120 times for a team-high 762 yards (95.3 per game) with nine scores. He has also caught 34 passes for 348 yards and one receiving touchdown.

Sutton Smith has carried the ball 48 times for 249 yards (31.1 per game) and two touchdowns.

Roc Taylor's team-high 593 yards as a receiver have come on 42 catches (out of 65 targets) with two touchdowns.

DeMeer Blankumsee has hauled in 30 passes while averaging 55.4 yards per game and scoring three touchdowns.

