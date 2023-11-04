South Florida vs. Memphis: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 4
The Memphis Tigers (6-2) will face off against a fellow AAC opponent, the South Florida Bulls (4-4) in a matchup on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. The Bulls are considerable underdogs in this one, with the spread sitting at 13.5 points. The over/under in this outing is 68.5 points.
In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Memphis vs. South Florida matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
South Florida vs. Memphis Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Memphis, Florida
- Venue: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium
South Florida vs. Memphis Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Memphis Moneyline
|South Florida Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Memphis (-13.5)
|68.5
|-550
|+400
|FanDuel
|Memphis (-13.5)
|68.5
|-580
|+420
South Florida vs. Memphis Betting Trends
- South Florida is 4-3-0 ATS this season.
- The Bulls have won their only game this year when playing as at least 13.5-point underdogs.
- Memphis has won two games against the spread this season.
- The Tigers have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 13.5-point favorites.
