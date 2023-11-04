The South Florida Bulls (4-4) are 13.5-point underdogs in a road AAC matchup against the Memphis Tigers (6-2) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. The game has a 68.5-point over/under.

Memphis has the 63rd-ranked defense this season (25.1 points allowed per game), and has been more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking 15th-best with 36.8 points per game. South Florida ranks 68th in points per game (28), but it has been less productive on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 10th-worst in the FBS with 34.3 points surrendered per contest.

South Florida vs. Memphis Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Location: Memphis, Florida

Memphis, Florida Venue: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium

Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

Memphis vs South Florida Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Memphis -13.5 -110 -110 68.5 -115 -105 -550 +400

South Florida Recent Performance

Offensively and defensively, the Bulls are playing poorly of late. In their past three games, they are gaining 440.7 yards per game (-18-worst in college football) and conceding 521 (worst).

The Bulls are -5-worst in college football in points scored for the past three games (24.3 per game) and -124-worst in points allowed (44.3).

South Florida is gaining 237.7 passing yards per game in its past three games (99th in the country), and allowing 304 per game (-110-worst).

In their past three games, the Bulls have rushed for 203 yards per game (47th in college football), and conceded 217 on the ground (-102-worst).

The Bulls have covered the spread once, and are 2-1 overall, over their last three contests.

South Florida has hit the over twice in its past three games.

South Florida Betting Records & Stats

South Florida is 4-3-0 against the spread this season.

The Bulls have covered the spread when playing as at least 13.5-point underdogs in their only opportunity this season.

The teams have hit the over in four of South Florida's seven games with a set total.

South Florida has been an underdog in five games this season and won three (60%) of those contests.

South Florida has played as an underdog of +400 or more once this season and lost that game.

South Florida Stats Leaders

Byrum Brown has thrown for 1,865 yards on 163-of-267 passing with 12 touchdowns and six interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 573 yards and eight rushing touchdowns.

Nay'Quan Wright has rushed for 590 yards on 116 carries so far this year while scoring five times on the ground.

Sean Atkins paces his squad with 550 receiving yards on 51 receptions with three touchdowns.

Naiem Simmons has put together a 457-yard season so far with three touchdowns. He's caught 28 passes on 50 targets.

Khafre Brown's 27 targets have resulted in 15 catches for 273 yards and two touchdowns.

Daquan Evans has three sacks to pace the team, and also has eight TFL and 34 tackles.

Jhalyn Shuler, South Florida's leading tackler, has 48 tackles, three TFL, and two sacks this year.

Jaelen Stokes has a team-leading two interceptions to go along with 36 tackles, three TFL, one sack, and two passes defended.

