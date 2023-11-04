Which team is going to emerge victorious on Saturday, November 4, when the Davidson Wildcats and Stetson Hatters go head to head at 1:00 PM? Our projection system sides with the Wildcats. Check out our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Stetson vs. Davidson Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Davidson (-17.4) 58.2 Davidson 38, Stetson 20

Stetson Betting Info (2022)

The Hatters compiled a 5-3-0 ATS record last year.

A total of four of Hatters games last season went over the point total.

Davidson Betting Info (2022)

The Wildcats compiled a 4-5-0 ATS record last year.

In Wildcats games last season, combined scoring went over the point total three times.

Hatters vs. Wildcats 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Stetson 21.9 34.4 24.0 31.8 19.8 37.0 Davidson 43.5 23.4 51.4 24.2 30.3 22.0

