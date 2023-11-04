The Tampa Bay Lightning's upcoming contest versus the Ottawa Senators is set for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Steven Stamkos score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Steven Stamkos score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +165 (Bet $10 to win $16.50 if he scores a goal)

Stamkos stats and insights

Stamkos has scored in three of eight games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

In one game against the Senators this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.

Stamkos has picked up one goal and four assists on the power play.

Stamkos' shooting percentage is 16.7%, and he averages 2.4 shots per game.

Senators defensive stats

The Senators have conceded 29 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 11th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Senators have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.7 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Lightning vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

