Steven Stamkos and the Tampa Bay Lightning will meet the Ottawa Senators at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, at Canadian Tire Centre. Prop bets for Stamkos are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Steven Stamkos vs. Senators Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

ESPN+ and BSSUN Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -208)

0.5 points (Over odds: -208) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +100)

Stamkos Season Stats Insights

Stamkos has averaged 15:07 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -1).

Stamkos has netted a goal in a game three times this season in eight games played, including multiple goals once.

Stamkos has a point in six of eight games this season, with multiple points in three of them.

Stamkos has an assist in six of eight games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Stamkos' implied probability to go over his point total is 67.5% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Stamkos has an implied probability of 50% of going over his assist prop bet.

Stamkos Stats vs. the Senators

The Senators have conceded 29 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 11th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's 10th-best goal differential at +5.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 8 Games 4 10 Points 7 4 Goals 1 6 Assists 6

