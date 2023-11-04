The Tampa Bay Lightning's upcoming contest against the Ottawa Senators is set for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Tanner Jeannot light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Tanner Jeannot score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Jeannot stats and insights

Jeannot has scored in two of 10 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game against the Senators this season, he has attempted one shot and scored one goal.

Jeannot has picked up one assist on the power play.

Jeannot averages 1.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.5%.

Senators defensive stats

The Senators are 11th in goals allowed, giving up 29 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Senators have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.7 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Lightning vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

