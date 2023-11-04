2023 TOTO Japan Classic Schedule: Saturday Start Time, How to Watch Live Stream, Tee Times & Pairings
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 9:40 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Nasa Hataoka leads the field at the 2023 TOTO Japan Classic through three rounds of play, with a score of -20. Play continues at Taiheiyo Club in Omitama, Japan, tune in the fourth round to see how the action plays out.
How to Watch the 2023 TOTO Japan Classic
- Start Time: 6:43 PM ET
- Venue: Taiheiyo Club
- Location: Omitama, Japan
- Par/Distance: Par 72/6,598 yards
- Wednesday TV: Golf Channel
- Thursday TV: Golf Channel
- Friday TV: Golf Channel
- Saturday TV: Golf Channel
TOTO Japan Classic Leaderboard
|Current Rank
|Score
|Round by Round
|Nasa Hataoka
|1st
|-20
|64-66-66
|Shiho Kuwaki
|1st
|-20
|65-65-66
|Mone Inami
|3rd
|-19
|64-68-65
|Sora Kamiya
|4th
|-18
|66-67-65
|Yuri Yoshida
|5th
|-16
|68-67-65
TOTO Japan Classic Notable Pairings & Tee Times
|Time
|Start
|Group
|6:43 PM ET
|Hole 1
|Albane Valenzuela (-10/29th), Yan Liu (-10/29th), Mi Hyang Lee (-10/29th)
|8:33 PM ET
|Hole 10
|Paula Reto (-3/70th), Sarah Kemp (-3/70th), Andrea Lee (-2/72nd)
|8:22 PM ET
|Hole 10
|Arpichaya Yubol (-4/67th), Erika Hara (-4/67th), Eun-Hee Ji (-4/67th)
|8:11 PM ET
|Hole 10
|Chanettee Wannasaen (-5/63rd), Gina Kim (-5/63rd), Hyo Joo Kim (-5/63rd)
|8:00 PM ET
|Hole 10
|Miyo Sato (-6/56th), Linnea Strom (-6/56th), Bailey Tardy (-5/63rd)
|7:49 PM ET
|Hole 10
|Esther Henseleit (-6/56th), Pajaree Anannarukarn (-6/56th), Emily Kristine Pedersen (-6/56th)
|7:38 PM ET
|Hole 10
|Pie-Yun Chien (-6/56th), Sakura Koiwai (-7/51st), Erika Kikuchi (-6/56th)
|7:27 PM ET
|Hole 10
|Stephanie Meadow (-7/51st), Ai Suzuki (-7/51st), Sarah Schmelzel (-7/51st)
|7:16 PM ET
|Hole 10
|Hana Lee (-8/46th), Nana Suganuma (-7/51st), Hikaru Yoshimoto (-8/46th)
|7:05 PM ET
|Hole 10
|Miyuu Abe (-8/46th), Minami Katsu (-8/46th), Yuka Yasuda (-8/46th)
