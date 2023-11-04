The UCF Knights are expected to win their matchup versus the Cincinnati Bearcats at 3:30 PM on Saturday, November 4, according to our computer projections. If you're seeking additional predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

UCF vs. Cincinnati Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction UCF (-3.5) Under (60.5) UCF 31, Cincinnati 26

UCF Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Knights a 63.6% chance to win.

The Knights are 3-5-0 against the spread this year.

UCF has an ATS record of 2-2 when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites.

The Knights have played eight games this season and six of them have hit the over.

The over/under in this game is 60.5 points, 2.1 higher than the average total in UCF games this season.

Cincinnati Betting Info (2023)

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Bearcats have a 40.8% chance to win.

The Bearcats is 1-6-0 against the spread this year.

Cincinnati is winless against the spread (0-2) when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.

The teams have hit the over in five of the Bearcats' seven games with a set total.

The average point total for the Cincinnati this year is 10.1 points lower than this game's over/under.

Knights vs. Bearcats 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed UCF 33.4 29.9 41.8 24.3 25.0 35.5 Cincinnati 25.3 28.4 27.0 25.2 22.3 33.7

