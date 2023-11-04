The UCF Knights (3-5), who have college football's fourth-ranked running game, meet the Cincinnati Bearcats (2-6) and their sixth-ranked rushing attack on Saturday, November 4, 2023. The Knights are 3.5-point favorites. The game has a point total set at 59.5.

UCF owns the 101st-ranked defense this season (402 yards allowed per game), and has been more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking sixth-best with a tally of 495 yards per game. From an offensive perspective, Cincinnati is putting up 444.5 total yards per game (27th-ranked). It ranks 68th in the FBS on the other side of the ball (375.4 total yards surrendered per game).

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UCF vs. Cincinnati Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Nippert Stadium

Nippert Stadium TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

UCF vs Cincinnati Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline UCF -3.5 -110 -110 59.5 -105 -115 -175 +145

Looking to place a bet on UCF vs. Cincinnati? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

UCF Recent Performance

With 410.3 yards of total offense per game (-39-worst) and 460.7 yards allowed per game on defense (14th-worst) over the last three contests, the Knights have been getting outplayed on both sides of the ball lately.

It's been a tough three-game stretch for the Knights, who rank 11th-worst in scoring offense (26.3 points per game) and -118-worst in scoring defense (41 points per game allowed) over their last three tilts.

UCF has been a bottom-25 passing offense over its last three contests, putting up 230.3 passing yards per game over that stretch (24th-worst). It has been better on the other side of the ball, allowing 169.3 passing yards per contest (47th-ranked).

Although the Knights rank -126-worst in run defense over the previous three contests (291.3 rushing yards allowed), they've been better on the offensive side of the ball with 180 rushing yards per game (73rd-ranked).

In their past three contests, the Knights have one win against the spread, and are 0-3 overall.

In UCF's past three games, it has hit the over twice.

Week 10 Big 12 Betting Trends

UCF Betting Records & Stats

UCF has a 3-5-0 record against the spread this season.

The Knights have covered the spread twice when favored by 3.5 points or more this season (in four opportunities).

UCF has gone over in six of its eight games with a set total (75%).

UCF has won two of the five games it was favored on the moneyline this season (40%).

UCF is 0-0 (winning only 33.3% of its games) when it have played as a moneyline favorite of -175 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Knights a 63.6% chance to win.

Bet on UCF to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

UCF Stats Leaders

John Rhys Plumlee has 1,108 passing yards for UCF, completing 64.6% of his passes and throwing eight touchdowns and seven interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 204 rushing yards (25.5 ypg) on 36 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

RJ Harvey has carried the ball 126 times for a team-high 712 yards (89 per game) with six scores. He has also caught 14 passes for 210 yards and two receiving touchdowns.

Johnny Richardson has been handed the ball 68 times this year and racked up 493 yards (61.6 per game) with one touchdown.

Javon Baker has hauled in 29 catches for 585 yards (73.1 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone five times as a receiver.

Kobe Hudson has put together a 562-yard season so far with four touchdowns, hauling in 26 passes on 39 targets.

Tre'mon Morris-Brash has six sacks to pace the team, and also has 12 TFL and 35 tackles.

Jason Johnson, UCF's tackle leader, has 58 tackles and three TFL this year.

Corey Thornton has picked off a team-high two passes. He also has 14 tackles and two passes defended to his name.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.