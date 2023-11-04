The Utah State Aggies (3-5) and the San Diego State Aztecs (3-5) will meet in a matchup of MWC teams on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Snapdragon Stadium. The betting information foretells a close game, with the Aggies favored by 2.5 points. The over/under is 57.5 in the contest.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Utah State vs. San Diego State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Utah State vs. San Diego State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: Snapdragon Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Utah State vs. San Diego State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Utah State Moneyline San Diego State Moneyline BetMGM Utah State (-2.5) 57.5 -145 +120 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Utah State (-2.5) 57.5 -140 +116 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 10 Odds

Utah State vs. San Diego State Betting Trends

Utah State has put together a 3-4-0 record against the spread this season.

The Aggies have not covered the spread when favored by 2.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).

San Diego State has won four games against the spread this season, failing to cover three times.

The Aztecs have covered the spread twice this season (2-2 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.

Utah State & San Diego State 2023 Futures Odds

Utah State To Win the National Champ. +8000 Bet $100 to win $8000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.