Will Alex Barre-Boulet Score a Goal Against the Maple Leafs on November 6?
The Tampa Bay Lightning's upcoming contest against the Toronto Maple Leafs is scheduled for Monday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Alex Barre-Boulet light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Odds to score a goal this game: +390 (Bet $10 to win $39.00 if he scores a goal)
Barre-Boulet stats and insights
- In three of nine games this season, Barre-Boulet has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has scored one goal versus the Maple Leafs this season in one game (three shots).
- He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
- Barre-Boulet averages 1.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 18.8%.
Maple Leafs defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Maple Leafs are allowing 36 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 18th in the league.
- So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 20.2 hits and 17.2 blocked shots per game.
Lightning vs. Maple Leafs game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
