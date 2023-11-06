Will Austin Watson Score a Goal Against the Maple Leafs on November 6?
On Monday at 7:00 PM ET, the Tampa Bay Lightning match up against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Is Austin Watson going to score a goal in this matchup? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Austin Watson score a goal against the Maple Leafs?
Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)
Watson 2022-23 stats and insights
- In eight of 75 games last season, Watson scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- Watson produced zero points on the power play last season.
- He posted an 11.4% shooting percentage, taking 1.0 shots per game.
Maple Leafs 2022-23 defensive stats
- Defensively, the Maple Leafs were one of the stingiest units in NHL play, allowing 220 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank seventh.
- The Maple Leafs earned five shutouts last season. Their skaters averaged 21.6 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.
Lightning vs. Maple Leafs game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
