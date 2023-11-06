Monday's contest that pits the UCF Knights (0-0) versus the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (0-0) at Addition Financial Arena is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 68-56 in favor of UCF, who is heavily favored by our model. Game time is at 6:00 PM ET on November 6.

The Wildcats went 11-18 last season.

Bethune-Cookman vs. UCF Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida

Bethune-Cookman vs. UCF Score Prediction

Prediction: UCF 68, Bethune-Cookman 56

Bethune-Cookman Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Wildcats were outscored by 3.9 points per game last season with a -114 scoring differential overall. They put up 60.7 points per game (262nd in college basketball) and allowed 64.6 per contest (187th in college basketball).

In SWAC action, Bethune-Cookman averaged 1.1 more points (61.8) than overall (60.7) in 2022-23.

At home the Wildcats put up 59.5 points per game last season, 1.8 fewer points than they averaged on the road (61.3).

Bethune-Cookman conceded fewer points at home (62.3 per game) than on the road (67.1) last season.

