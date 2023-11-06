Monday's game features the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (0-0) and the Brown Bears (0-0) clashing at Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 76-55 victory for heavily favored FGCU according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on November 6.

The Eagles went 33-4 last season.

FGCU vs. Brown Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center in Providence, Rhode Island

FGCU vs. Brown Score Prediction

Prediction: FGCU 76, Brown 55

FGCU Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Eagles outscored opponents by 20.8 points per game last season (scoring 77.4 points per game to rank 18th in college basketball while allowing 56.6 per contest to rank 22nd in college basketball) and had a +770 scoring differential overall.

FGCU averaged 4.7 more points in ASUN action (82.1) than overall (77.4).

In 2022-23, the Eagles scored 4.0 fewer points per game at home (76.3) than away (80.3).

At home, FGCU conceded 51.7 points per game last season. Away, it conceded 58.7.

