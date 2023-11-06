The UCF Knights (0-0) take on the Florida International Panthers (0-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Florida International vs. UCF Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Florida International Stats Insights

The Panthers shot at a 46.6% rate from the field last season, 4.6 percentage points above the 42.0% shooting opponents of the Knights averaged.

Florida International put together a 14-10 straight up record in games it shot over 42.0% from the field.

The Knights ranked 60th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Panthers ranked 292nd.

The Panthers scored an average of 73.1 points per game last year, 7.6 more points than the 65.5 the Knights allowed.

When it scored more than 65.5 points last season, Florida International went 12-9.

Florida International Home & Away Comparison

At home, Florida International put up 78.1 points per game last season, 12.1 more than it averaged on the road (66).

The Panthers gave up fewer points at home (74.3 per game) than on the road (75.8) last season.

At home, Florida International made 7.2 3-pointers per game last season, 0.9 more than it averaged on the road (6.3). Florida International's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (33.9%) than away (30.7%).

