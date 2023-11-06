The UCF Knights (0-0) take on the Florida International Panthers (0-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Florida International vs. UCF Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Florida International Stats Insights

  • The Panthers shot at a 46.6% rate from the field last season, 4.6 percentage points above the 42.0% shooting opponents of the Knights averaged.
  • Florida International put together a 14-10 straight up record in games it shot over 42.0% from the field.
  • The Knights ranked 60th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Panthers ranked 292nd.
  • The Panthers scored an average of 73.1 points per game last year, 7.6 more points than the 65.5 the Knights allowed.
  • When it scored more than 65.5 points last season, Florida International went 12-9.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Florida International Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Florida International put up 78.1 points per game last season, 12.1 more than it averaged on the road (66).
  • The Panthers gave up fewer points at home (74.3 per game) than on the road (75.8) last season.
  • At home, Florida International made 7.2 3-pointers per game last season, 0.9 more than it averaged on the road (6.3). Florida International's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (33.9%) than away (30.7%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Florida International Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ UCF - Addition Financial Arena
11/9/2023 Tarleton State - Ocean Bank Convocation Center
11/13/2023 @ Miami (FL) - Watsco Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.