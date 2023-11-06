The UCF Knights (0-0) take on the Florida International Panthers (0-0) as double-digit, 10.5-point favorites on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has a point total of 139.5.

Florida International vs. UCF Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Addition Financial Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under UCF -10.5 139.5

Panthers Betting Records & Stats

Florida International played 16 games last season that finished with a combined score higher than 139.5 points.

The Panthers had a 148.2-point average over/under in their matchups last year, 8.7 more points than the total for this game.

The Panthers' record against the spread last season was 15-10-0.

Last season, Florida International was the underdog 16 times and won six, or 37.5%, of those games.

The Panthers entered three games last season as an underdog by +400 or more and were 1-2 in those contests.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 20.0% chance of a victory for the Panthers.

Florida International vs. UCF Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 139.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 139.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UCF 13 44.8% 71.5 144.6 65.5 140.6 136 Florida International 16 64% 73.1 144.6 75.1 140.6 144.5

Additional Florida International Insights & Trends

The Panthers put up an average of 73.1 points per game last year, 7.6 more points than the 65.5 the Knights gave up to opponents.

Florida International went 11-5 against the spread and 12-9 overall when it scored more than 65.5 points last season.

Florida International vs. UCF Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UCF 15-13-0 5-0 17-12-0 Florida International 15-10-0 4-0 14-11-0

Florida International vs. UCF Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UCF Florida International 11-6 Home Record 11-7 5-7 Away Record 3-10 8-7-0 Home ATS Record 9-5-0 4-5-0 Away ATS Record 6-4-0 77.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.1 65.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.0 11-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-6-0 4-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-5-0

