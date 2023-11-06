The Florida Gators (0-0) go up against the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (0-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023. The matchup airs on SEC Network+.

Florida vs. Loyola (MD) Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida
  • TV: SEC Network+

Florida Stats Insights

  • Last season, the Gators had a 43.6% shooting percentage from the field, which was 4.2% lower than the 47.8% of shots the Greyhounds' opponents made.
  • Florida went 8-1 when it shot higher than 47.8% from the field.
  • The Gators were the 171st-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Greyhounds finished 306th.
  • Last year, the 71.2 points per game the Gators recorded were only 0.6 more points than the Greyhounds allowed (70.6).
  • Florida went 13-5 last season when scoring more than 70.6 points.

Florida Home & Away Comparison

  • Offensively Florida played better at home last year, averaging 75.9 points per game, compared to 64.9 per game in road games.
  • Defensively the Gators were better at home last year, giving up 67.1 points per game, compared to 69.9 when playing on the road.
  • In home games, Florida made 2.2 more threes per game (7.6) than in road games (5.4). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (37.1%) compared to on the road (25.7%).

Florida Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Loyola (MD) - Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
11/10/2023 Virginia - Spectrum Center
11/14/2023 Florida A&M - Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center

