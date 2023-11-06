The Florida Gators will start their 2023-24 season facing the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Florida vs. Loyola (MD) matchup.

Florida vs. Loyola (MD) Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida

Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+

Florida vs. Loyola (MD) Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Florida Moneyline Loyola (MD) Moneyline BetMGM Florida (-21.5) 142.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM

Florida vs. Loyola (MD) Betting Trends (2022-23)

Florida put together a 14-14-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, 16 Gators games went over the point total.

Loyola (MD) put together a 13-17-0 record against the spread last year.

In Greyhounds games last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 16 times.

