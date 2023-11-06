Monday's game at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center has the Florida Gators (0-0) matching up with the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (0-0) at 8:00 PM ET (on November 6). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 80-59 victory as our model heavily favors Florida.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Florida vs. Loyola (MD) Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: Gainesville, Florida

Gainesville, Florida Venue: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center

Florida vs. Loyola (MD) Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida 80, Loyola (MD) 59

Spread & Total Prediction for Florida vs. Loyola (MD)

Computer Predicted Spread: Florida (-20.8)

Florida (-20.8) Computer Predicted Total: 138.7

Florida Performance Insights

On offense, Florida was the 186th-ranked team in the country (71.2 points per game) last season. Defensively, it was 132nd (68.6 points allowed per game).

On the boards, the Gators were 171st in college basketball in rebounds (31.9 per game) last season. They were 10th-worst in rebounds conceded (34.9 per game).

With 12.2 assists per game last year, Florida was 249th in the country.

Beyond the arc, the Gators were 256th in college basketball in 3-pointers made per game (6.7) last season. They were 320th in 3-point percentage at 31.4%.

Defensively, Florida was 23rd-best in the country in 3-pointers allowed per game at 5.8 last year. It was 58th in 3-point percentage conceded at 31.6%.

The Gators took 63.2% of their shots from inside the arc, and 36.8% from beyond it last season. In terms of makes, 73.5% of the Gators' buckets were 2-pointers, and 26.5% were 3-pointers.

