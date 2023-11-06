Monday's contest features the Florida Gators (0-0) and the North Florida Ospreys (0-0) facing off at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 80-53 victory for heavily favored Florida according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 5:30 PM ET on November 6.

The Gators went 19-15 in the 2022-23 season.

Florida vs. North Florida Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Where: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida

How to Watch on TV: SEC Network +

Florida vs. North Florida Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida 80, North Florida 53

Florida Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Gators had a +18 scoring differential last season, putting up 68.9 points per game (101st in college basketball) and conceding 68.4 (280th in college basketball).

Offensively, Florida averaged 63.9 points per game last season in conference action. To compare, its season average (68.9 points per game) was 5 PPG higher.

The Gators posted 74.3 points per game last season at home, which was 11.4 more points than they averaged in away games (62.9).

In home games, Florida allowed 7.2 fewer points per game (64.4) than on the road (71.6).

