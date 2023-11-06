The Atlanta Hawks (4-2) are favored (-2.5) to extend a four-game winning streak when they visit the Oklahoma City Thunder (3-3) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023 at Paycom Center. The game airs on BSOK and BSSE.

Hawks vs. Thunder Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOK and BSSE

BSOK and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Venue: Paycom Center

Hawks vs. Thunder Score Prediction

Prediction: Hawks 120 - Thunder 116

Hawks vs Thunder Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Hawks vs. Thunder

Pick ATS: Hawks (- 2.5)

Hawks (- 2.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Hawks (-4.2)

Hawks (-4.2) Pick OU: Under (236.5)



Under (236.5) Computer Predicted Total: 235.3

The Thunder sport a 4-2-0 ATS record this season compared to the 3-3-0 mark from the Hawks.

Atlanta hasn't covered the spread as a 2.5-point favorite or more this season, while Oklahoma City covers as an underdog of 2.5 or more 75% of the time.

Oklahoma City and its opponents have combined to go over the over/under in 50% of its games this season (three of six), the same percentage as Atlanta and its opponents (three of six).

As a moneyline underdog this year, the Thunder are 2-2, while the Hawks are 1-1 as moneyline favorites.

Hawks Performance Insights

The Hawks are surrendering 115.2 points per game this year (20th-ranked in NBA), but they've really shined offensively, putting up 122.8 points per contest (second-best).

Atlanta ranks best in the NBA by allowing just 40.5 rebounds per game. It ranks seventh in the league by pulling down 46.2 rebounds per contest.

The Hawks are dishing out 27.7 dimes per game, which ranks them seventh in the NBA in 2023-24.

Atlanta ranks 13th in the NBA with 13.8 turnovers per game this season. Meanwhile, it ranks ninth with 14.7 forced turnovers per game.

The Hawks are draining 11.5 treys per game (21st-ranked in NBA) this season, while sporting a 34.3% three-point percentage (19th-ranked).

