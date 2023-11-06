Trae Young is one of the top players with prop bets available when the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Atlanta Hawks square off at Paycom Center on Monday (tipping at 8:00 PM ET).

Hawks vs. Thunder Game Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOK and BSSE

BSOK and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Venue: Paycom Center

NBA Props Today: Atlanta Hawks

PTS AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -115) 10.5 (Over: +100) 2.5 (Over: +110)

The 21.3 points Young scores per game are 2.2 less than his prop total on Monday.

Young averages 10 assists, 0.5 less than his over/under on Monday.

Young, at 1.8 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.7 less than his over/under on Monday.

Dejounte Murray Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (Over: -104) 5.5 (Over: +114) 5.5 (Over: -135) 1.5 (Over: -128)

The 21.5-point total set for Dejounte Murray on Monday is 0.2 more points than his per-game scoring average.

He has averaged 4.3 rebounds per game, 1.2 less than his prop bet in Monday's game (5.5).

Murray has averaged 5.5 assists per game, which is the same as Monday's assist over/under.

Murray has averaged one made three-pointer per game, 0.5 less than his over/under in Monday's game (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Oklahoma City Thunder

Chet Holmgren Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (Over: -104) 5.5 (Over: +114) 5.5 (Over: -135) 1.5 (Over: -128)

The 17.5-point over/under set for Chet Holmgren on Monday is 2.2 higher than his season scoring average.

He averages 0.5 fewer rebounds than his prop bet Monday of 7.5.

Holmgren has collected 1.7 assists per game, 0.8 fewer than Monday's prop bet (2.5).

He has hit two three-pointers per game, 0.5 more than his over/under on Monday (1.5).

