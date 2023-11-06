Lightning vs. Maple Leafs Injury Report Today - November 6
Here's a look at the injury report for the Tampa Bay Lightning (5-3-3), which currently has two players listed on it, as the Lightning ready for their matchup with the Toronto Maple Leafs (5-4-2) at Scotiabank Arena on Monday, November 6 at 7:00 PM ET.
Tampa Bay Lightning Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|G
|Out
|Back
|Tyler Motte
|LW
|Out
|Upper Body
Toronto Maple Leafs Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Matt Murray
|G
|Out
|Hip
|Conor Timmins
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
|Jake McCabe
|D
|Questionable
|Groin
|Timothy Liljegren
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
|Jake Muzzin
|D
|Out For Season
|Back
Lightning vs. Maple Leafs Game Info
- Game Day: Monday, November 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN
- Location: Toronto, Ontario
- Arena: Scotiabank Arena
Lightning Season Insights
- The Lightning are sixth in the NHL in scoring (40 goals, 3.6 per game).
- Tampa Bay allows 3.3 goals per game (36 total), which ranks 19th in the NHL.
- With a goal differential of +4, they are eighth-best in the league.
Maple Leafs Season Insights
- The Maple Leafs' 35 total goals (3.2 per game) make them the 15th-ranked scoring team in the league.
- Its -1 goal differential ranks 18th in the league.
Lightning vs. Maple Leafs Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Maple Leafs (-155)
|Lightning (+125)
|6.5
