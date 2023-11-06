The Toronto Maple Leafs (5-4-2) -- who've lost four in a row -- host the Tampa Bay Lightning (5-3-3) on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Check out the Maple Leafs-Lightning game on ESPN+ and BSSUN.

Maple Leafs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

ESPN+ and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Lightning vs Maple Leafs Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Lightning vs. Maple Leafs Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 10/21/2023 Lightning Maple Leafs 4-3 (F/OT) TOR

Lightning Stats & Trends

The Lightning have given up 36 total goals this season (3.3 per game), 18th in the league.

The Lightning's 40 goals on the season (3.6 per game) rank them seventh in the league.

Over on the defensive side, the Lightning have allowed 3.0 goals per game (30 total) over those 10 matchups.

They have scored 35 goals over that stretch.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lightning Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Nikita Kucherov 11 7 9 16 12 5 0% Brayden Point 11 5 9 14 2 3 50.5% Victor Hedman 11 2 9 11 8 3 - Steven Stamkos 9 4 7 11 3 2 47.6% Brandon Hagel 11 6 4 10 4 3 50%

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Maple Leafs Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Maple Leafs are allowing 36 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank 18th in NHL action.

The Maple Leafs' 35 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 16th in the league.

Defensively, the Maple Leafs have given up 28 goals (2.8 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.0 goals per game (30 total) during that stretch.

Maple Leafs Key Players