The Toronto Maple Leafs (5-4-2) are favorites when they host the Tampa Bay Lightning (5-3-3) on Monday, November 6 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSSUN. The Maple Leafs are -155 on the moneyline to win, while the Lightning have +125 moneyline odds.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Lightning vs. Maple Leafs Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

ESPN+ and BSSUN Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Lightning vs. Maple Leafs Total and Moneyline

See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lightning vs. Maple Leafs Betting Trends

In four of 11 matches this season, Toronto and its opponent have combined for more than 6.5 goals.

The Maple Leafs have been victorious in four of their nine games when they were favored on the moneyline this season (44.4%).

The Lightning have been the underdog five times this season, and upset their opponent in two of those games.

Toronto is 3-3 in games it has played with moneyline odds of -155 or shorter (50.0% win percentage).

Tampa Bay has not been a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +125 odds on them winning this game.

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.