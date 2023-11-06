Two of the best players to keep an eye on when the Toronto Maple Leafs play the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday at Scotiabank Arena -- the puck drops at 7:00 PM ET -- are the Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews and the Lightning's Nikita Kucherov.

Lightning vs. Maple Leafs Game Information

Lightning Players to Watch

Kucherov is a top offensive contributor for his squad with 16 points (1.5 per game), as he has scored seven goals and nine assists in 11 games (playing 20:55 per game).

Brayden Point's 14 points this season, including five goals and nine assists, make him one of the top players on offense for Tampa Bay.

This season, Victor Hedman has two goals and nine assists, for a season point total of 11.

In the crease, Matt Tomkins' record stands at 0-2-0 on the season, allowing seven goals (3.6 goals against average) and amassing 57 saves with an .891% save percentage (49th in the league).

Maple Leafs Players to Watch

Matthews has been a big player for Toronto this season, collecting 15 points in 11 games.

William Nylander has picked up 15 points (1.4 per game), scoring six goals and adding nine assists.

Mitchell Marner's 13 points this season are via four goals and nine assists.

In six games, Joseph Woll's record is 3-3-0. He has conceded 14 goals (2.43 goals against average) and has recorded 181 saves.

Lightning vs. Maple Leafs Stat Comparison

Maple Leafs Rank Maple Leafs AVG Lightning AVG Lightning Rank 15th 3.18 Goals Scored 3.64 7th 20th 3.27 Goals Allowed 3.27 20th 8th 32.9 Shots 30.2 21st 21st 31.4 Shots Allowed 34.3 28th 5th 28.95% Power Play % 30.56% 3rd 21st 75% Penalty Kill % 86.67% 7th

