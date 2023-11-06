The Toronto Maple Leafs (5-4-2, riding a four-game losing streak) host the Tampa Bay Lightning (5-3-3) at Scotiabank Arena. The matchup on Monday, November 6 starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSSUN.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Lightning vs. Maple Leafs Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

ESPN+ and BSSUN Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Maple Leafs (-155) Lightning (+125) 6.5 Maple Leafs (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Lightning Betting Insights

The Lightning have been made an underdog five times this season, and won twice.

Tampa Bay has not been a bigger underdog this season than the +125 moneyline for this game.

The moneyline set in this outing implies a 44.4% chance of victory for the Lightning.

Tampa Bay has played seven games this season with more than 6.5 goals.

Lightning vs Maple Leafs Additional Info

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Lightning vs. Maple Leafs Rankings

Maple Leafs Total (Rank) Lightning Total (Rank) 35 (16th) Goals 40 (7th) 36 (18th) Goals Allowed 36 (18th) 11 (6th) Power Play Goals 11 (6th) 9 (18th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 4 (4th)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Lightning Advanced Stats

The Lightning have scored the seventh-most goals (40 goals, 3.6 per game) in the league.

The Lightning have given up 3.3 goals per game, 36 total, which ranks 18th among NHL teams.

Their 10th-best goal differential is +4.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.