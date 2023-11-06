On Monday at 7:00 PM ET, the Tampa Bay Lightning clash with the Toronto Maple Leafs. Is Luke Glendening going to score a goal in this game? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Luke Glendening score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Glendening stats and insights

Glendening has scored in one of 11 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has attempted zero shots in one game versus the Maple Leafs this season, but has not scored.

Glendening has no points on the power play.

He takes 0.5 shots per game, and converts 20.0% of them.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

On defense, the Maple Leafs are giving up 36 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 18th in the league.

So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 20.2 hits and 17.2 blocked shots per game.

Lightning vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

ESPN+ and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

