The Orlando Magic (4-2) have three players currently listed on the injury report as they prepare to meet the Dallas Mavericks (5-1) on Monday, November 6 at Amway Center, with tip-off at 7:00 PM ET.

The Magic are coming off of a 120-101 victory against the Lakers in their most recent outing on Saturday. In the Magic's win, Franz Wagner led the way with a team-high 26 points (adding five rebounds and two assists).

Orlando Magic Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Gary Harris SG Out Groin 7.0 3.0 0.5 Markelle Fultz PG Questionable Knee 9.0 3.0 4.0 Wendell Carter Jr. C Out Hand 8.0 8.5 1.0

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report Today

Mavericks Injuries: Maxi Kleber: Out (Toe)

Magic vs. Mavericks Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida

Amway Center in Orlando, Florida TV: BSFL and BSSW

BSFL and BSSW

Magic vs. Mavericks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Magic -1.5 224.5

