The Orlando Magic (4-2) take on the Dallas Mavericks (5-1) on November 6, 2023. The matchup airs on BSFL and BSSW.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Magic and Mavericks, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Magic vs. Mavericks Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida

Amway Center in Orlando, Florida TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Magic vs Mavericks Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Magic Stats Insights

The Magic are shooting 45.4% from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points lower than the 49.3% the Mavericks allow to opponents.

The Mavericks are the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Magic sit at fifth.

The Magic record 109.7 points per game, 6.5 fewer points than the 116.2 the Mavericks give up.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Magic Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Magic played better at home last year, scoring 114.3 points per game, compared to 108.5 per game in away games.

Orlando surrendered 114.7 points per game when playing at home, compared to 113.2 when playing on the road.

The Magic sunk 11.1 treys per game with a 36.6% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 0.7 more threes and 3.9% points better than they averaged in away games (10.4 threes per game, 32.7% three-point percentage).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Magic Injuries