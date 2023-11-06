Franz Wagner and Luka Doncic are among the players with prop bets on the table when the Orlando Magic and the Dallas Mavericks meet at Amway Center on Monday (beginning at 7:00 PM ET).

Magic vs. Mavericks Game Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSFL and BSSW

BSFL and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Amway Center

NBA Props Today: Orlando Magic

Franz Wagner Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 20.5 (Over: -102) 4.5 (Over: -108) 3.5 (Over: +104) 1.5 (Over: -179)

The 20.5 points prop bet set for Wagner on Monday is 0.5 fewer points than his scoring average on the season (21).

He has pulled down 4.5 rebounds per game, the same as his prop bet for Monday.

Wagner has averaged 2.5 assists per game this year, 1.0 less than his prop bet on Monday (3.5).

Wagner's three made three-pointers per game is 1.5 more than his over/under in Monday's game (1.5).

Paolo Banchero Props

PTS REB AST 19.5 (Over: -111) 6.5 (Over: -143) 5.5 (Over: +118)

Paolo Banchero is averaging 13 points in the 2023-24 season, 6.5 lower than Monday's over/under.

He averages 0.5 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Monday (which is 6.5).

Banchero's assist average -- 4.5 -- is 1.0 lower than Monday's over/under (5.5).

NBA Props Today: Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 30.5 (Over: -104) 9.5 (Over: +102) 8.5 (Over: -102) 3.5 (Over: +100)

The 30.5-point over/under for Doncic on Monday is 10.5 lower than his scoring average.

He has grabbed 11.5 boards per game, 2.0 more than his over/under for Monday's game.

Doncic averages 8.5 assists, the same as Monday's over/under.

Doncic has connected on six three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Monday (3.5).

