The No. 13 Miami Hurricanes (0-0) face the NJIT Highlanders (0-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023. The matchup airs on ACC Network Extra.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Miami (FL) vs. NJIT Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida

Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida TV: ACC Network Extra

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Miami (FL) Stats Insights

The Hurricanes shot 48% from the field last season, 2.8 percentage points higher than the 45.2% the Highlanders allowed to opponents.

Miami (FL) went 18-3 when it shot higher than 45.2% from the field.

The Hurricanes were the 156th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Highlanders finished 201st.

Last year, the Hurricanes averaged 6.4 more points per game (79.1) than the Highlanders gave up (72.7).

Miami (FL) had a 20-2 record last season when scoring more than 72.7 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Miami (FL) Home & Away Comparison

Miami (FL) averaged 83.4 points per game in home games last year. When playing on the road, it averaged 75.2 points per contest.

In home games, the Hurricanes ceded 3.9 more points per game (72.9) than when playing on the road (69).

Miami (FL) made 8.3 threes per game with a 39.3% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 1.1 more threes and 4% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (7.2 threes per game, 35.3% three-point percentage).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Miami (FL) Upcoming Schedule