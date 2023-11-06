The No. 13 Miami Hurricanes (0-0) face the NJIT Highlanders (0-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023. The matchup airs on ACC Network Extra.

Miami (FL) vs. NJIT Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida
  • TV: ACC Network Extra

Miami (FL) Stats Insights

  • The Hurricanes shot 48% from the field last season, 2.8 percentage points higher than the 45.2% the Highlanders allowed to opponents.
  • Miami (FL) went 18-3 when it shot higher than 45.2% from the field.
  • The Hurricanes were the 156th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Highlanders finished 201st.
  • Last year, the Hurricanes averaged 6.4 more points per game (79.1) than the Highlanders gave up (72.7).
  • Miami (FL) had a 20-2 record last season when scoring more than 72.7 points.

Miami (FL) Home & Away Comparison

  • Miami (FL) averaged 83.4 points per game in home games last year. When playing on the road, it averaged 75.2 points per contest.
  • In home games, the Hurricanes ceded 3.9 more points per game (72.9) than when playing on the road (69).
  • Miami (FL) made 8.3 threes per game with a 39.3% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 1.1 more threes and 4% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (7.2 threes per game, 35.3% three-point percentage).

Miami (FL) Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 NJIT - Watsco Center
11/10/2023 UCF - Watsco Center
11/13/2023 Florida International - Watsco Center

