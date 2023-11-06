Moritz Wagner will hope to make a difference for the Orlando Magic on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, versus the Dallas Mavericks.

Wagner had 13 points and eight rebounds in his most recent game, which ended in a 120-101 win against the Lakers.

In this piece we'll break down Wagner's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Moritz Wagner Prop Bets vs. the Mavericks

Points Prop: Over 9.5 (-130)

Over 9.5 (-130) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (-110)

Mavericks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Mavericks conceded 114.1 points per game last season, 16th in the league.

Giving up 44.7 rebounds per game last season, the Mavericks were 22nd in the NBA in that category.

Looking at assists, the Mavericks were ranked eighth in the NBA defensively last season, conceding 24.9 per contest.

Defensively, the Mavericks conceded 11.1 made three-pointers per contest last year, best in the league.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.