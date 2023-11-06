In the upcoming contest against the Toronto Maple Leafs, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, can we expect Nicholas Paul to light the lamp for the Tampa Bay Lightning? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Will Nicholas Paul score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Paul stats and insights

In four of 11 games this season, Paul has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

In one game against the Maple Leafs this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted one of them.

He has three goals on the power play, and also one assist.

He has a 23.8% shooting percentage, attempting 1.9 shots per game.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

The Maple Leafs are 18th in goals allowed, giving up 36 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 20.2 hits and 17.2 blocked shots per game.

Lightning vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

ESPN+ and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

