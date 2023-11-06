Monday's contest at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center has the Florida Gators (0-0) squaring off against the North Florida Ospreys (0-0) at 5:30 PM ET (on November 6). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 80-53 win as our model heavily favors Florida.

Last season, the Ospreys finished 7-20 over the course of the season.

North Florida vs. Florida Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET Where: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida

Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida How to Watch on TV: SEC Network +

North Florida vs. Florida Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida 80, North Florida 53

North Florida Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Ospreys averaged 59.7 points per game last season (283rd in college basketball) while giving up 71.2 per contest (320th in college basketball). They had a -311 scoring differential overall and were outscored by 11.5 points per game.

In ASUN action, North Florida averaged 0.2 fewer points (59.5) than overall (59.7) in 2022-23.

The Ospreys put up more points at home (69.7 per game) than on the road (51.0) last season.

At home, North Florida allowed 70.3 points per game last season. Away, it conceded 72.5.

