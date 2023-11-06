The Tulane Green Wave will start their 2023-24 season against the Stetson Hatters on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET.

Stetson Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Stetson vs. Tulane 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Hatters' 59.4 points per game last year were only 1.1 fewer points than the 60.5 the Green Wave gave up to opponents.
  • Stetson had a 12-7 record last season when allowing fewer than 66.4 points.
  • Last year, the Green Wave recorded 5.2 more points per game (66.4) than the Hatters gave up (61.2).
  • When Tulane scored more than 61.2 points last season, it went 16-1.

Stetson Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Tulane - Devlin Fieldhouse
11/10/2023 @ South Florida - Yuengling Center
11/14/2023 @ High Point - Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena

