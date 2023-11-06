The Tampa Bay Lightning's upcoming game versus the Toronto Maple Leafs is scheduled for Monday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Steven Stamkos find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Steven Stamkos score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +175 (Bet $10 to win $17.50 if he scores a goal)

Stamkos stats and insights

Stamkos has scored in three of nine games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has not scored versus the Maple Leafs this season in one game (zero shots).

He has one goal on the power play, and also five assists.

He takes 2.5 shots per game, and converts 14.3% of them.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Maple Leafs are giving up 36 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 18th in the league.

So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 20.2 hits and 17.2 blocked shots per game.

Lightning vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

ESPN+ and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.