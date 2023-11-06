Should you wager on Tanner Jeannot to score a goal when the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Toronto Maple Leafs face off on Monday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Tanner Jeannot score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Jeannot stats and insights

Jeannot has scored in two of 11 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has taken three shots in one game against the Maple Leafs this season, but has not scored.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Jeannot's shooting percentage is 11.1%, and he averages 1.6 shots per game.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

On defense, the Maple Leafs are giving up 36 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 18th in the league.

So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 20.2 hits and 17.2 blocked shots per game.

Lightning vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

ESPN+ and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

