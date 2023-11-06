Will Victor Hedman Score a Goal Against the Maple Leafs on November 6?
On Monday at 7:00 PM ET, the Tampa Bay Lightning clash with the Toronto Maple Leafs. Is Victor Hedman going to light the lamp in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Victor Hedman score a goal against the Maple Leafs?
Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)
Hedman stats and insights
- Hedman has scored in two of 11 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In one game against the Maple Leafs this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.
- On the power play he has one goal, plus two assists.
- Hedman averages 2.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.7%.
Maple Leafs defensive stats
- The Maple Leafs have given up 36 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 18th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 20.2 hits and 17.2 blocked shots per game.
Lightning vs. Maple Leafs game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
