Monday's contest that pits the Xavier Musketeers (0-0) versus the Robert Morris Colonials (0-0) at Cintas Center has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 82-63 in favor of Xavier, who is heavily favored by our model. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on November 6.

There is no line set for the game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Xavier vs. Robert Morris Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Cintas Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Xavier vs. Robert Morris Score Prediction

Prediction: Xavier 82, Robert Morris 63

Spread & Total Prediction for Xavier vs. Robert Morris

Computer Predicted Spread: Xavier (-19.0)

Xavier (-19.0) Computer Predicted Total: 145.1

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Xavier Performance Insights

Xavier was the 10th-best squad in the nation in points scored (80.9 per game) and 292nd in points allowed (74.1) last year.

Last year, the Musketeers were 35th in college basketball in rebounds (34.8 per game) and 65th in rebounds allowed (29.3).

At 19.1 assists per game, Xavier was best in the country last year.

Beyond the arc, the Musketeers were 182nd in the nation in 3-pointers made per game (7.4) last season. They were fourth-best in 3-point percentage at 39%.

Defensively, Xavier was 204th in college basketball in 3-pointers allowed per game at 7.4 last season. It was 303rd in 3-point percentage conceded at 35.8%.

The Musketeers attempted 31.2% percent of their shots from behind the 3-point line last season, and 68.8% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 24.7% of the Musketeers' buckets were 3-pointers, and 75.3% were 2-pointers.

Robert Morris Performance Insights

Last year Robert Morris scored 69.3 points per game (235th-ranked in college basketball) and surrendered 66.8 points per contest (77th-ranked).

The Colonials were 126th in the country with 32.5 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, they ranked 106th with 30.1 rebounds allowed per game.

Robert Morris ranked 117th in the country with 13.8 dimes per contest.

The Colonials were 258th in the nation with 12.6 turnovers per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked 121st with 12.6 forced turnovers per contest.

The Colonials drained 7.1 three-pointers per game (210th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while owning a 33.4% three-point percentage (221st-ranked).

Last year Robert Morris gave up 6.3 treys per game (64th-ranked in college basketball) and allowed opponents to shoot 35.4% (282nd-ranked) from downtown.

Robert Morris attempted 36.4 two-pointers per game last season, which accounted for 63.1% of the shots it attempted (and 72.2% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it attempted 21.3 three-pointers per contest, which were 36.9% of its shots (and 27.8% of the team's buckets).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.