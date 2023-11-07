In the upcoming tilt versus the Montreal Canadiens, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, can we count on Brandon Hagel to score a goal for the Tampa Bay Lightning? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be considering.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Brandon Hagel score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Hagel stats and insights

Hagel has scored in six of 12 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Canadiens.

Hagel has picked up one assist on the power play.

Hagel's shooting percentage is 24.1%, and he averages 2.4 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Canadiens defensive stats

The Canadiens are 17th in goals allowed, giving up 37 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 20 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lightning vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

ESPN+ and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.