Brandon Hagel will be among those in action Tuesday when his Tampa Bay Lightning meet the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre. Prop bets for Hagel in that upcoming Lightning-Canadiens game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Brandon Hagel vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

ESPN+ and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hagel Season Stats Insights

In 12 games this season, Hagel has a plus-minus rating of 0, while averaging 18:03 on the ice per game.

In six of 12 games this season, Hagel has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In eight of 12 games this year, Hagel has registered a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

Hagel has an assist in five of 12 games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Hagel's implied probability to go over his point total is 57.1% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 37% of Hagel going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Hagel Stats vs. the Canadiens

The Canadiens have given up 37 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 17th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-5) ranks 24th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 12 Games 4 12 Points 7 7 Goals 6 5 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.