The Indiana Hoosiers (0-0) take the court against the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (0-0) at 6:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 on Big Ten Network.

FGCU vs. Indiana Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana
  • TV: Big Ten Network
FGCU Stats Insights

  • The Eagles' 43.7% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.8 percentage points higher than the Hoosiers had given up to their opponents (40.9%).
  • Last season, FGCU had a 14-8 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 40.9% from the field.
  • The Hoosiers ranked 231st in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Eagles ranked 215th.
  • The Eagles' 71.3 points per game last year were just 2.6 more points than the 68.7 the Hoosiers gave up.
  • FGCU went 12-7 last season when it scored more than 68.7 points.

FGCU Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, FGCU scored 77.8 points per game last season. Away, it scored 66.1.
  • At home, the Eagles allowed 70.5 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 71.
  • At home, FGCU sunk 10.5 triples per game last season, 2.4 more than it averaged on the road (8.1). FGCU's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (38.6%) than on the road (33.2%).

FGCU Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/7/2023 @ Indiana - Assembly Hall
11/10/2023 Ave Maria - Alico Arena
11/13/2023 @ Pittsburgh - Petersen Events Center

