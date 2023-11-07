How to Watch FGCU vs. Indiana on TV or Live Stream - November 7
The Indiana Hoosiers (0-0) take the court against the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (0-0) at 6:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 on Big Ten Network.
FGCU vs. Indiana Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana
- TV: Big Ten Network
FGCU Stats Insights
- The Eagles' 43.7% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.8 percentage points higher than the Hoosiers had given up to their opponents (40.9%).
- Last season, FGCU had a 14-8 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 40.9% from the field.
- The Hoosiers ranked 231st in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Eagles ranked 215th.
- The Eagles' 71.3 points per game last year were just 2.6 more points than the 68.7 the Hoosiers gave up.
- FGCU went 12-7 last season when it scored more than 68.7 points.
FGCU Home & Away Comparison
- At home, FGCU scored 77.8 points per game last season. Away, it scored 66.1.
- At home, the Eagles allowed 70.5 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 71.
- At home, FGCU sunk 10.5 triples per game last season, 2.4 more than it averaged on the road (8.1). FGCU's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (38.6%) than on the road (33.2%).
FGCU Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|@ Indiana
|-
|Assembly Hall
|11/10/2023
|Ave Maria
|-
|Alico Arena
|11/13/2023
|@ Pittsburgh
|-
|Petersen Events Center
