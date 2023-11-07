The Indiana Hoosiers (0-0) host the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (0-0) at Assembly Hall on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET on Big Ten Network. There is no line set for the game.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

FGCU vs. Indiana Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Where: Bloomington, Indiana

Bloomington, Indiana Venue: Assembly Hall

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Eagles Betting Records & Stats

Last season 13 of FGCU's games hit the over.

The Eagles were 11-18-0 against the spread last year.

Indiana had more success against the spread than FGCU last season, tallying an ATS record of 16-14-0, compared to the 11-18-0 mark of the Eagles.

FGCU vs. Indiana Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Indiana 74.7 146 68.7 138.1 142.4 FGCU 71.3 146 69.4 138.1 141.3

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional FGCU Insights & Trends

The Eagles' 71.3 points per game last year were just 2.6 more points than the 68.7 the Hoosiers gave up to opponents.

When it scored more than 68.7 points last season, FGCU went 8-8 against the spread and 12-7 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

FGCU vs. Indiana Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Indiana 16-14-0 18-12-0 FGCU 11-18-0 13-16-0

FGCU vs. Indiana Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Indiana FGCU 15-2 Home Record 8-5 5-7 Away Record 6-9 9-5-0 Home ATS Record 4-7-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 4-10-0 80.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.8 67.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.1 10-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-6-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-8-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.