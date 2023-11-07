How to Watch Florida A&M vs. Creighton on TV or Live Stream - November 7
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 3:16 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The No. 8 Creighton Bluejays (0-0) take on the Florida A&M Rattlers (0-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Florida A&M vs. Creighton Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Florida A&M Stats Insights
- The Rattlers shot 38.7% from the field, 3.5% lower than the 42.2% the Bluejays' opponents shot last season.
- Last season, Florida A&M had a 4-5 record in games the team collectively shot over 42.2% from the field.
- The Rattlers were the 294th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Bluejays finished 278th.
- The Rattlers averaged 9.8 fewer points per game last year (58.6) than the Bluejays gave up to opponents (68.4).
- When it scored more than 68.4 points last season, Florida A&M went 4-1.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Florida A&M Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23, Florida A&M averaged 2.4 more points per game at home (60.1) than on the road (57.7).
- At home, the Rattlers gave up 62.6 points per game, 11.9 fewer points than they allowed away (74.5).
- At home, Florida A&M sunk 6.1 treys per game last season, 0.5 more than it averaged away (5.6). Florida A&M's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (31.6%) than on the road (31.2%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Florida A&M Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|@ Creighton
|-
|CHI Health Center Omaha
|11/9/2023
|@ Nebraska
|-
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|11/14/2023
|@ Florida
|-
|Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.