The No. 8 Creighton Bluejays (0-0) host the Florida A&M Rattlers (0-0) at CHI Health Center Omaha on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1. There is no line set for the matchup.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Florida A&M vs. Creighton Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Omaha, Nebraska

Omaha, Nebraska Venue: CHI Health Center Omaha

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Rattlers Betting Records & Stats

A total of seven of Florida A&M's games last season went over the point total.

The Rattlers were 12-10-0 against the spread last year.

Florida A&M's .522 ATS win percentage (12-10-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than Creighton's .484 mark (15-16-0 ATS Record).

Florida A&M vs. Creighton Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Creighton 76.4 135 68.4 138.4 145 Florida A&M 58.6 135 70.0 138.4 130.8

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Florida A&M Insights & Trends

The Rattlers' 58.6 points per game last year were 9.8 fewer points than the 68.4 the Bluejays gave up to opponents.

Florida A&M put together a 3-1 ATS record and a 4-1 overall record last season in games it scored more than 68.4 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Florida A&M vs. Creighton Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Creighton 15-16-0 13-18-0 Florida A&M 12-10-0 7-16-0

Florida A&M vs. Creighton Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Creighton Florida A&M 13-2 Home Record 4-7 5-6 Away Record 3-15 5-8-0 Home ATS Record 3-6-0 4-5-0 Away ATS Record 9-4-0 79.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 60.1 72.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 57.7 4-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-7-0 4-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-9-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.