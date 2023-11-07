The Tampa Bay Lightning (5-3-4) visit the Montreal Canadiens (5-4-2) -- who've lost three straight -- on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Lightning Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec

Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec

Lightning vs Canadiens Additional Info

Lightning Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Lightning are giving up 42 total goals (3.5 per game) to rank 28th in NHL play.

The Lightning's 45 total goals (3.8 per game) make them the fourth-best scoring team in the league.

On the defensive side, the Lightning have given up 31 goals (3.1 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.6 goals-per-game average (36 total) over that span.

Lightning Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Nikita Kucherov 12 9 11 20 12 5 0% Brayden Point 12 6 10 16 2 3 48.8% Victor Hedman 12 3 11 14 8 3 - Brandon Hagel 12 7 5 12 4 3 50% Steven Stamkos 10 4 8 12 3 2 47.1%

Canadiens Stats & Trends

The Canadiens have conceded 37 total goals this season (3.4 per game), 17th in the league.

The Canadiens' 32 goals on the season (2.9 per game) rank them 19th in the NHL.

Over on the defensive end, the Canadiens have allowed three goals per game (30 total) over those 10 outings.

They have averaged 2.7 goals per game (27 total) during that span.

Canadiens Key Players