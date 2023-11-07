The Tampa Bay Lightning (5-3-4) visit the Montreal Canadiens (5-4-2), who have lost three in a row, on Tuesday, November 7 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSSUN.

Get ready for this matchup by checking out our prediction for who will win the game in Tuesday's hockey action.

Lightning vs. Canadiens Predictions for Tuesday

Our computer projections model for this encounter predicts a final tally of Lightning 4, Canadiens 3.

Moneyline Pick: Lightning (-155)

Lightning (-155) Total Pick: Over 6.5 (computer predicts 6.7 goals on average)

Over 6.5 (computer predicts 6.7 goals on average) Spread Pick: Canadiens (+1.5)

Lightning vs Canadiens Additional Info

Lightning Splits and Trends

The Lightning have a 5-3-4 record overall, with a -4-4 record in games that have required overtime.

Tampa Bay has six points (1-0-4) in the five games it has played that were decided by one goal.

Tampa Bay finished 0-2-1 in the three games this season when it scored two goals (registering one point).

The Lightning are 5-1-3 in the nine games when they have scored more than two goals (to record 13 points).

In the five games when Tampa Bay has capitalized on a lone power-play goal, it went 3-1-1 to register seven points.

When it has outshot its opponent, Tampa Bay is 4-1-0 (eight points).

The Lightning have been outshot by opponents seven times, and went 1-2-4 (six points).

Team Stats Comparison

Lightning Rank Lightning AVG Canadiens AVG Canadiens Rank 6th 3.75 Goals Scored 2.91 20th 26th 3.5 Goals Allowed 3.36 20th 20th 30.3 Shots 30.3 20th 28th 34.2 Shots Allowed 35.2 30th 2nd 33.33% Power Play % 20.45% 14th 6th 87.88% Penalty Kill % 75% 22nd

Lightning vs. Canadiens Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

ESPN+ and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec

