Among the most exciting players to keep an eye on when the Tampa Bay Lightning face the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday at Bell Centre -- starting at 7:00 PM ET -- are the Lightning's Nikita Kucherov and the Canadiens' Cole Caufield.

Lightning vs. Canadiens Game Information

Lightning Players to Watch

Kucherov is one of Tampa Bay's leading contributors (20 points), via put up nine goals and 11 assists.

Brayden Point has chipped in with 16 points (six goals, 10 assists).

Victor Hedman's 14 points this season are via three goals and 11 assists.

Matt Tomkins' record is 0-2-0. He has conceded seven goals (3.6 goals against average) and recorded 57 saves with an .891% save percentage (49th in league).

Canadiens Players to Watch

Caufield is an important part of the offense for Montreal, with 11 points this season, as he has recorded four goals and seven assists in 11 games.

With 10 total points (0.9 per game), including six goals and four assists through 11 contests, Sean Monahan is crucial for Montreal's offense.

This season, Montreal's Nicholas Suzuki has nine points (three goals, six assists) this season.

In the crease, Cayden Primeau has a record of 0-1-0 in one games this season, conceding 4 goals (4.2 goals against average) with 29 saves and an .879 save percentage, 55th in the league.

Lightning vs. Canadiens Stat Comparison

Lightning Rank Lightning AVG Canadiens AVG Canadiens Rank 6th 3.75 Goals Scored 2.91 20th 26th 3.5 Goals Allowed 3.36 20th 20th 30.3 Shots 30.3 20th 28th 34.2 Shots Allowed 35.2 30th 2nd 33.33% Power Play % 20.45% 14th 6th 87.88% Penalty Kill % 75% 22nd

